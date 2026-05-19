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Innovative Relax-Inn hotel to be built in Karakol under “project sandbox” regime

Construction of an innovative international-level hotel complex Relax-Inn will begin in Karakol city. The project will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework using a special legal mechanism known as a «project sandbox.» The decision was approved by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, who signed a resolution launching the major tourism project in Issyk-Kul region.

The «project sandbox» regime provides special regulatory conditions designed to help investors overcome bureaucratic barriers more quickly, test innovative solutions, and accelerate construction processes with reduced administrative delays.

 Cabinet of Ministers expect this approach to make the project a model initiative for the region’s tourism sector.

The state partner will be the state enterprise Unified Management Company Issyk-Kul. The project will also involve the National Investment Agency under the President. Together, they will sign an official PPP agreement with the private partner Kedra LLC.

The Relax-Inn hotel project is part of a broader expansion of public-private partnerships in Kyrgyzstan. The PPP center’s portfolio now exceeds 90 initiatives, with total investments of more than 456 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/374399/
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