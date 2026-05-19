Bishkek to launch “100 Days to VI World Nomad Games” countdown display

A ceremonial event marking the launch of an electronic countdown board «100 days to the VI World Nomad Games» will take place on May 23 at 7.30 p.m. in Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, the Games’ secretariat reported.

According to organizers, the «100 days to the Games» milestone is an important symbolic date for participants, guests, and tourists from around the world, as well as for the people of the Kyrgyz Republic. It marks the approaching VI World Nomad Games, one of the largest ethno-cultural and ethno-sporting events globally.

The event will feature a concert program, demonstrations of national sports, partner activity zones, thematic areas, and distribution of VI World Nomad Games souvenirs.

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the international secretariat of the World Nomad Games, partners, residents, and city guests are expected to attend the event.

The VI World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026.