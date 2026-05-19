Major drug trafficking route from Toktogul to Bishkek dismantled

The Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has suppressed the activities of a criminal group involved in transporting and distributing narcotics from Toktogul district to Bishkek and Chui region.

According to the Interior Ministry’s press service, three suspects have been detained: Zh.Z.I. (43), M.M.B. (45), and I.A.K. (43). A criminal case has been opened, and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered.

Investigators say the suspects organized a stable supply channel intended for further distribution in the capital and Chui region. Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to establish all circumstances of the case and identify possible accomplices.

The Interior Ministry reminds that illegal drug trafficking is a serious crime and carries criminal liability.