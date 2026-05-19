Major drug trafficking route from Toktogul to Bishkek dismantled

The Service for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has suppressed the activities of a criminal group involved in transporting and distributing narcotics from Toktogul district to Bishkek and Chui region.
According to the Interior Ministry’s press service, three suspects have been detained: Zh.Z.I. (43), M.M.B. (45), and I.A.K. (43). A criminal case has been opened, and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered.
Investigators say the suspects organized a stable supply channel intended for further distribution in the capital and Chui region. Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to establish all circumstances of the case and identify possible accomplices.