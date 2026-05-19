North–South alternative road to be opened for traffic on June 1

The strategic North—South alternative road in Kyrgyzstan will be temporarily opened for traffic starting June 1, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.
According to the ministry, preparatory work for the seasonal opening is currently underway, along with additional measures to ensure road safety.
The road will remain open for vehicles from June through November, officials said. Drivers are urged to avoid speeding and strictly follow traffic rules.
The North—South alternative road is a 433-kilometer strategic highway connecting the north and south of Kyrgyzstan, bypassing the Bishkek—Osh road. The route runs through Balykchy—Kochkor—Kazarmaan—Jalal-Abad and includes complex engineering structures, including a tunnel through Kok-Art Pass of approximately 3.8 kilometers.
Construction of the road began in 2014, and its full commissioning has been repeatedly postponed.