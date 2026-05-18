Interpol-wanted foreign national arrested in Bishkek in murder case

Law enforcement officers have detained a foreign citizen, A.Kh., 28, in Bishkek. He had been internationally wanted through Interpol at the request of Turkey. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The man was wanted on suspicion of murder.

According to the Turkish investigation, in 2018, a conflict between the suspect and another man in a bar in Ayvalık district of Balıkesir Province escalated into a fight. During the altercation, A.Kh. allegedly inflicted a fatal knife wound on the victim.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district for further investigative procedures.