Kyrgyzstan may reconsider its climate commitments

Kyrgyzstan may reconsider its climate commitments. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov announced at the National Climate Dialogue in Bishkek.

According to him, the development of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) has generated considerable debate and discussion.

«Experts have been drawing up ambitious goals for years. This is the third document with excessive ambitions. Our country is actively developing today. We will not turn into a nature reserve or a reservation, agreeing to live in yurts or somewhere else and think we are making a contribution and saving humanity. No, our people have the right to development, especially since we have been among the champions in emissions reduction since 1990,» Edil Baisalov said.

He noted that relevant ministries (economy, transport) and regional authorities are asking the Ministry of Natural Resources not to take on inflated expectations and commitments.

«After all, tomorrow we’ll have problems opening factories and businesses. You know our electricity shortage. We can’t survive on water alone. We don’t have enough wind and solar power. We’ll develop fossil fuels responsibly, with clean filters and the most modern technologies,» Edil Baisalov emphasized. «If there is no support from the international community, how can it be expected that we should restrict ourselves and deny our people the right to develop? This is a highly debatable issue.»

He added that the next NDC will be developed in five years. «We reserve the right to revise our commitments downward, especially if the world’s leading countries fail to shoulder their proportionate and shared responsibility for reducing emissions,» the Deputy Cabinet Chairman noted.

Kyrgyzstan adopted NDC 3.0 on September 19, 2025. The document defines the country’s contribution to global efforts to meet climate commitments under the Paris Agreement for the period 2026-2035.

As a reminder, the Conference of the Parties (COP30) will be held in November 2025 in Brazil. One of the central elements of the agenda will be the new and updated NDCs submitted by countries, designed to demonstrate how close the world is to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
