Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market

Kyrgyzstan intends to develop the carbon credit market. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov said at the National Climate Dialogue.

According to him, this is one of the major challenges facing the Cabinet.

«We had a chance two or three years ago to become a leader in promoting carbon trading. But no, some of our colleagues, including government officials—not political leaders, but civil servants— believe that other countries should do it first, and then we will see how it goes. We won’t do that; we’re a leading country, and we must promote it without fear of mistakes. This is a completely new market, and we must be among the leaders,» Edil Baisalov said.

He added that an agreement has been reached with the leadership of the Ministry of Nature and the Climate Finance Center to begin developing the carbon credit market.

«Especially since we receive requests on a weekly basis. Dozens of global corporations are ready to come to us and buy our carbon credits,» Edil Baisalov noted.

Carbon credits are financial units that reflect the amount of greenhouse gas emissions reduced. One credit corresponds to one ton of carbon dioxide not released into the atmosphere.