15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan is world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Kyrgyzstan has been a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, despite limited resources. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said at the Climate Summit of World Leaders, held as part of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to implementing its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC-3)—reducing emissions by 18 percent by 2030 and up to 30 percent with international support—as well as implementing the Carbon Neutrality Concept by 2050.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet praised Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29 and the adoption of the Baku-Belém roadmap, which outlines priorities for equitable climate financing. He emphasized that this document, for the first time, placed mountain ecosystems on a par with forests and oceans, recognizing their key importance for the planet’s water and climate security.

In the Baku-Belém roadmap, mountain ecosystems are vital for water, biodiversity, and cultural heritage, but remain the least funded.

Edil Baisalov

«Kyrgyzstan calls for their special status to be recognized and for priority funding to be provided for adaptation and sustainable development programs in mountain regions,» he stated.

He emphasized that mountainous countries need international support for adaptation, climate change mitigation, and green economy development.

The official recalled that the Second Global Mountain Summit will be held in Bishkek in 2027, 25 years after the first. He invited all countries to support the initiative to establish a permanent dialogue on mountains and climate within the UNFCCC.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) will be held from November 10 to November 21, 2025, in Belém, Brazil. It will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives of international organizations and civil society.

The focus will be on implementing the Paris Agreement, mobilizing climate finance, and strengthening adaptation and emission reduction measures.
link: https://24.kg/english/350082/
views: 159
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
Kyrgyzstan may reconsider its climate commitments
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
Kyrgyzstan condemns countries that do not recognize climate change — Baisalov
Kyrgyzstan presents its first open report on climate emissions
Kyrgyzstan launches initiative on transition to low-carbon future
Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 16 percent by 2030
Kyrgyzstan organizes thematic event at UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn
Kyrgyzstan ready to join efforts to save World Ocean — Baisalov at UN Conference
Sadyr Japarov discusses climate change with Permanent Representatives to UN
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
14:38
Kyrgyzstan to establish Innovative Fund for Digital Infrastructure Development Kyrgyzstan to establish Innovative Fund for Digital Inf...
14:35
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
14:25
Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan is world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions
14:10
Sadyr Japarov: 40 percent of Kyrgyz IT services exports went to USA in 2024
14:04
CEC denies registration to 34 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh