Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan is world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Kyrgyzstan has been a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, despite limited resources. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said at the Climate Summit of World Leaders, held as part of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to implementing its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC-3)—reducing emissions by 18 percent by 2030 and up to 30 percent with international support—as well as implementing the Carbon Neutrality Concept by 2050.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet praised Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29 and the adoption of the Baku-Belém roadmap, which outlines priorities for equitable climate financing. He emphasized that this document, for the first time, placed mountain ecosystems on a par with forests and oceans, recognizing their key importance for the planet’s water and climate security.

In the Baku-Belém roadmap, mountain ecosystems are vital for water, biodiversity, and cultural heritage, but remain the least funded. Edil Baisalov

«Kyrgyzstan calls for their special status to be recognized and for priority funding to be provided for adaptation and sustainable development programs in mountain regions,» he stated.

He emphasized that mountainous countries need international support for adaptation, climate change mitigation, and green economy development.

The official recalled that the Second Global Mountain Summit will be held in Bishkek in 2027, 25 years after the first. He invited all countries to support the initiative to establish a permanent dialogue on mountains and climate within the UNFCCC.