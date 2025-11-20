21:13
Turkey to host COP31 Climate Summit in 2026

The annual UN climate summit, COP31, will be held in Turkey in 2026, Reuters reports.

After two countries competed to host the summit and neither agreed to withdraw, organizers decided that the conference would take place in Antalya, while granting Australia the right to preside over the event. Both countries will have exactly one year to prepare.

Australia submitted its bid as a Pacific COP in cooperation with island nations, highlighting their high vulnerability to climate change and rising sea levels. The country has already invested around $4.5 million in preparations, hoping to secure broad international support.

Turkey, which will host COP31, stated that as a republic with a developing economy, it aims to promote solidarity between developed and developing nations, making the summit more inclusive rather than limited to a regional format.

Meanwhile, COP30 is currently taking place in Belém, Brazil. Each year, countries discuss ways to combat climate change, reduce emissions, and support vulnerable nations.
