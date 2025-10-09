Daniyar Amangeldiev and EU Special Envoy discuss sanctions agenda

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev held an online meeting with the European Union’s Sanctions Envoy, David O’Sullivan. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding partnership, political dialogue, and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and the «green» agenda.

A detailed exchange of views took place on the sanctions agenda. In this context, Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized the importance of maintaining economic stability and the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation while strictly adhering to international obligations.

Both the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and the EU Special Envoy confirmed their commitment to open and constructive dialogue based on transparency and mutual respect, and agreed to exchange visits in the near future.