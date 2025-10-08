Sadyr Japarov invites OTS countries mission to observe parliamentary elections

On October 7, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to Azerbaijan, addressed the 12th summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala. The presidential press service reported.

He recalled that a year ago, the Kyrgyz Republic assumed the honorable mission of chairing the OTS.

«This period has been an important and challenging time for us. Over the course of the year, we have strived to make a significant contribution to strengthening our unity, developing cooperation, and advancing common goals. In total, more than 124 high-level events were successfully held during the republic’s chairmanship,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan has prepared a roadmap for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and finance, which will serve as an impetus for further deepening economic ties between the countries.

He emphasized the Kyrgyz side’s initiative to conclude an agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures, which will ensure the legal recognition of digital documents.

Separately, the President noted that on September 18 of this year, the first meeting of the heads of government of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states was held in Bishkek. This is an important outcome of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship and a historic step in the organization’s development.

In the context of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, Sadyr Japarov announced that the 6th World Nomad Games will be held in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2026.

Furthermore, as part of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the opening ceremony of the Games is planned to be held simultaneously with the SCO summit.

In this regard, the President invited the heads of delegations to participate in these events as guests of honor.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to all OTS member states for the support and trust they have shown Kyrgyzstan during his chairmanship.

«Following the Gabala Summit, the Kyrgyz Republic officially concludes its chairmanship and passes the baton to the fraternal Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that under its chairmanship, the OTS will continue its progressive development, strengthen its authority on the international stage, and implement new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples,» the head of state said.