Mayor of Osh presents car to Karakol City Hall

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev presented a car to a delegation from the Karakol City Hall, who arrived in the southern capital to exchange experience.

According to the Osh City Hall press service, the keys to a new electric car made in 2025 were presented to Karakol Mayor Kanybek Adiev, who led the delegation.

«The guests from Karakol said the gift was unexpected, thanked Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, and invited representatives of Osh City Hall to Karakol,» the Osh municipality said in a statement.

The group from Karakol, who arrived to exchange experiences, will learn about the operations of municipal enterprises under the Osh City Hall and visit social and cultural facilities.

Osh and Karakol have been sister cities since 2013.