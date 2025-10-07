18:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

Mayor of Osh presents car to Karakol City Hall

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev presented a car to a delegation from the Karakol City Hall, who arrived in the southern capital to exchange experience.

According to the Osh City Hall press service, the keys to a new electric car made in 2025 were presented to Karakol Mayor Kanybek Adiev, who led the delegation.

«The guests from Karakol said the gift was unexpected, thanked Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, and invited representatives of Osh City Hall to Karakol,» the Osh municipality said in a statement.

The group from Karakol, who arrived to exchange experiences, will learn about the operations of municipal enterprises under the Osh City Hall and visit social and cultural facilities.

Osh and Karakol have been sister cities since 2013.
link: https://24.kg/english/346331/
views: 146
Print
Related
Four new water reservoirs commissioned in Osh city
New park named after Barpy Alykulov opened in Osh city
President opens Bulak sports and fitness complex in Osh city
Ceremonial raising of state flag held in Osh city
New master plan for Karakol city development prepared
Installation of flagpole nearing completion in Osh city
Osh City Hall switches to electric vehicles
New medical facility may be built on site of former psychiatric hospital in Osh
33 streets repaired in Osh city since beginning of 2025
New 95-meter-tall flagpole to be installed in Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
18:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir...
17:54
New underground and overground pedestrian crossings to be built in Bishkek
17:45
Mayor of Osh presents car to Karakol City Hall
17:08
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
16:43
Tamchy investment zone: Project implementation discussed with Singapore company