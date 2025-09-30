21:59
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence in Minsk.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, Adylbek Kasymaliev thanked for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings from President Sadyr Japarov.

«The talks focused on practical steps to increase bilateral trade and investment, implement joint projects, and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The effective interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus was noted both bilaterally and within the CSTO, CIS, EAEU, and SCO,» the statement reads.

Alexander Lukashenko praised the efforts of the two heads of government to intensify joint work and their focus on concrete results. The two sides emphasized that relations have gained new momentum in recent years, opening up additional opportunities for business and humanitarian ties.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Belarus was the first official visit by a head of government of Kyrgyzstan in 24 years.
