Central Asian countries discuss repatriation of children from Syria and Iraq

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Bekbolotov participated in a regional conference on the repatriation of children from Syria and Iraq. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, delegations from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, representatives of the European Union, the United States, and international child protection experts also participated in the event to exchange experiences on repatriation, providing psychosocial support, and ensuring children’s access to education.

The delegates emphasized the need for continued cooperation to ensure the effectiveness of reintegration programs and prepare for future repatriation.

Central Asian countries have demonstrated strong leadership in child repatriation and reintegration efforts. Since 2019, more than 1,600 children have been repatriated to Central Asia. Many of them were born or raised in conflict zones and have experienced significant challenges in various areas of their lives. Under the coordination of the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, UNICEF, in partnership with national governments and with support from the European Union and the U.S. Government, helps organize access to psychosocial support, education, healthcare, and social services.

In 2021, Sadyr Japarov decided to repatriate citizens held in camps in Iraq and Syria to their historical homeland.

Baktybek Bekbolotov noted that this marked the beginning of the entire repatriation campaign. Thus, in March 2021, under the coordination of the Secretariat of the Security Council, the first Meerim mission took place. Then, 81 children, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, were returned from Iraq. From 2022 to 2024, at least 460 people (145 women and 315 children) were returned to Kyrgyzstan from camps in Syria as part of the six phases of Aikol operation. Ten women and children were additionally returned from Syria and Turkey in 2024-2025. A total of 551 people were repatriated.

In conclusion, Baktybek Bekbolotov emphasized that the repatriation of citizens from conflict zones is, first and foremost, a humanitarian mission designed to save the lives of thousands of citizens stranded far from their homeland. This is a mission designed to give thousands of children the chance to start a full and normal life surrounded by their loved ones.