The grand opening of the II International Tourism Exhibition and Fair «Salam, Osh — 2025» took place at the Osh National Drama Theater. The press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exhibition brought together representatives of the tourism industry from Germany, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Tour operators, agencies, and specialized institutions presented their programs and offers for the summer tourist season.

The press release states that the event is aimed at developing domestic and international tourism, strengthening interregional cooperation, and promoting the cultural heritage and tourist attractions of the southern region of the Kyrgyz Republic.