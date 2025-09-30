Jeenbek Kulubaev holds phone talks with new Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held a telephone conversation with the newly appointed head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Yermek Kosherbaev.

The two officials discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan cooperation, as well as exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated his colleague on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his important position.