Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved in third reading amendments to the Criminal Code proposed by a group of MPs.

According to the document, the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution and the statute of limitations for the execution of a conviction are not applied to individuals who have committed fraud, and parole may be granted upon compensation for damages.

The bill stipulates a fine from 50,000 to 100,000 soms, or correctional labor for a term from six months to one year, or imprisonment for up to one year for minor fraud. The current code only provides for a fine from 20,000 to 50,000 soms for this offense.

In addition, the amendments provide for the following penalties for fraud:

Fraud of significant amount: 2–4 years in prison with property confiscation (previously corrective labor, fines up to 100,000 soms, or up to 3 years in prison).

Large-scale fraud: 5–7 years in prison with property confiscation (previously fines up to 200,000 soms or 3–5 years in prison).

Particularly large-scale fraud: 8–12 years in prison with property confiscation, and up to 3 years restriction from holding certain positions or engaging in specific activities (previously 5–10 years in prison with similar restrictions).

The bill also includes a note stating that «in the event of voluntary compensation for damage caused to an owner or other possessor through intentional failure to fulfill contractual obligations, provided their actions do not contain elements of another crime, person is exempt from criminal liability and punishment.»

The document was adopted in its third reading. It will then be sent to the president for signature.