11:45
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan today, September 25. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded at 7.20 a.m. on September 25. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, 7 kilometers northeast of the village of Tash-Kiya, 8 kilometers north of the village of Kadam-Zhai, 38 kilometers southwest of the city of Kyzyl-Kiya, and 80 kilometers northeast of the city of Batken.

The earthquake’s intensity in Tash-Kiya village reached magnitude 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/344866/
views: 66
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Seismic resistance in construction in Kyrgyzstan to be ensured through Eurocodes
Construction Ministry inspects houses in Bishkek after earthquake
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Devastating earthquake in Afghanistan: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences
Earthquake kills about 500 people in Afghanistan
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
25 September, Thursday
11:35
Hackers posed as Kyrgyz officials to target organizations in Russia Hackers posed as Kyrgyz officials to target organizatio...
11:29
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Skills Caravan in Kyrgyzstan to introduce new professions to rural residents
11:15
Coaching staff of Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling team resigns
11:10
Illegal drug production channel uncovered in Issyk-Kul region