Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan today, September 25. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded at 7.20 a.m. on September 25. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, 7 kilometers northeast of the village of Tash-Kiya, 8 kilometers north of the village of Kadam-Zhai, 38 kilometers southwest of the city of Kyzyl-Kiya, and 80 kilometers northeast of the city of Batken.

The earthquake’s intensity in Tash-Kiya village reached magnitude 2.