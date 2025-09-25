Illegal drug production channel uncovered in Issyk-Kul region

A channel for the illegal production and distribution of narcotics has been uncovered in Issyk-Kul district. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the SCNS, on September 19, citizen T.A. was detained while attempting to sell cannabis straw in an especially large amount for 70,000 soms. A search of his residence revealed and seized cannabis resin, tools and equipment for artisanal drug production, as well as ammunition without permits. The total weight of the seized narcotics amounted to 12.6 kilograms.

Investigators also documented repeated sales of large quantities of hashish by T.A. As a preventive measure, he has been placed in the detention center of Karakol. The investigation is ongoing.