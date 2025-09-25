President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session

The President of Kyrgyzstan held several meetings on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga Aisake Eke. The two sides agreed to mutually support initiatives within international organizations.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tonga were established on December 7, 2022.

The President noted that, despite their geographical distance, Kyrgyzstan and Tonga share many common interests in advancing cooperation.

«Our countries attach particular importance to the issue of climate change. While Tonga faces the threat of rising sea levels, Kyrgyzstan faces the problem of melting glaciers,» he said.

Aisake Eke noted his country’s readiness to develop a constructive dialogue with Kyrgyzstan in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The President also met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Lammy. The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

They also exchanged views on international agenda issues.

Sadyr Japarov and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa discussed deepening cooperation and key aspects of the international agenda. The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in developing and improving multifaceted cooperation.

The Portuguese President expressed his readiness for dialogue. He noted his readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and expressed interest in deepening cooperation within multilateral international organizations.