11:44
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session

The President of Kyrgyzstan held several meetings on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga Aisake Eke. The two sides agreed to mutually support initiatives within international organizations.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tonga were established on December 7, 2022.

The President noted that, despite their geographical distance, Kyrgyzstan and Tonga share many common interests in advancing cooperation.

«Our countries attach particular importance to the issue of climate change. While Tonga faces the threat of rising sea levels, Kyrgyzstan faces the problem of melting glaciers,» he said.

Aisake Eke noted his country’s readiness to develop a constructive dialogue with Kyrgyzstan in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The President also met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Lammy. The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

They also exchanged views on international agenda issues.

Sadyr Japarov and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa discussed deepening cooperation and key aspects of the international agenda. The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in developing and improving multifaceted cooperation.

The Portuguese President expressed his readiness for dialogue. He noted his readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and expressed interest in deepening cooperation within multilateral international organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/344842/
views: 164
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan calls for global standards on responsible use of AI
Kyrgyzstan supports continued dialogue on mountains and climate issues — Japarov
Japarov voices support for Trump, Putin in seeking peaceful solution on Ukraine
President of Kyrgyzstan urges West to return frozen Afghanistan's assets
We demand an end to genocide against Palestinians, Kyrgyzstan’s President states
Trillions of dollars should be spent on people, not on arms race — Japarov
Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of 80th session of UN General Assembly
President Sadyr Japarov to travel to USA to attend UN General Assembly session
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
25 September, Thursday
11:35
Hackers posed as Kyrgyz officials to target organizations in Russia Hackers posed as Kyrgyz officials to target organizatio...
11:29
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Skills Caravan in Kyrgyzstan to introduce new professions to rural residents
11:15
Coaching staff of Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling team resigns
11:10
Illegal drug production channel uncovered in Issyk-Kul region