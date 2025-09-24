President of Kyrgyzstan urges West to return frozen Afghanistan's assets

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called for the return of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, stressing the inadmissibility of international isolation and the denial of financial assistance to the country. He made the statement during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He noted that the use of financial instruments for geopolitical games only worsens the humanitarian crisis and emphasized that more than $9 billion frozen by Western states must be returned to the Afghan people. These funds, he said, could serve as a source for rebuilding infrastructure, supporting the banking system, developing agriculture, and creating jobs for millions of people.

«You are using these funds and benefiting from them,» the head of state remarked.

He reminded that today more than 15 million Afghans suffer from hunger, while 24 million are in need of humanitarian aid.