Trillions of dollars should be spent on people, not on arms race — Japarov

Kyrgyzstan is ready to share its experience in resolving complex issues with the international community, President Sadyr Japarov said at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to him, sustainable development and regional integration in Central Asia require equal dialogue and active cooperation.

The head of state noted that despite difficult historical and geographical circumstances, Kyrgyzstan peacefully resolved its border issues with neighboring countries, particularly Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. He emphasized that this process was accompanied by lengthy negotiations at the highest and expert levels and was settled with full respect for the interests of all parties.

«I can confidently state that today the borders between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are borders of friendship, trade, and cooperation,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He underlined that this experience proves peace is possible where there is political will, mutual respect, and dialogue, which made it possible to resolve existing contradictions and move toward creation and development.

«Kyrgyzstan is ready to share its experience in addressing complex issues with the global community,» the president added.

He proposed redirecting more than $3 trillion, which is spent annually on armaments worldwide, toward improving people’s lives, eradicating hunger, protecting the environment, and tackling air pollution.

«After all, there are no borders when it comes to breathing air. We all breathe the same air,» Japarov stressed.

He suggested that humanity should not live in an arms race to see who has the most powerful weapons, but instead in a competition to see which country has the cleanest nature and air.
