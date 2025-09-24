Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan

Unjustified sanctions are regarded as interference in the country’s internal affairs and as pressure hindering the development of a still-emerging economy. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated this while speaking at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is making every effort to independently strengthen its economy.

The head of state also stressed that the republic strictly complies with, and will continue to comply with, its international obligations. «However, we cannot sacrifice the interests of our citizens and the economic development of the country,» he emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the sanctions imposed on Kyrgyzstan are based on false information spread by certain non-governmental organizations and dishonest people.

He underlined that the state is ready to accept independent international audits for a thorough review of the operations of Kyrgyz banks.

According to the president, last year the European Union traded with Russia for $141 billion, of which $36 billion accounted for imports from the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, which imposed sanctions on two Kyrgyz banks, carried out $2.2 billion in trade with the Russian Federation.

In this regard, Japarov said that while some countries reserve the right to cooperate with Russia in defense of their own interests, they prohibit others from doing the same. «You demand that we do not cooperate with Russia, yet you actively develop trade and economic relations with it. Kyrgyzstan has far more economic ties with Russia than you do,» he stated.

The head of state pointed out that economically, Kyrgyzstan cannot refuse cooperation with Russia.

He added that the Kyrgyz Republic does not seek confrontation with others but cooperates with almost the entire world, pursuing a multi-vector policy. He also noted that, for example, Kyrgyzstan sells $1 billion worth of gold to the UK every year.

«My foremost duty as president is to ensure the security of my citizens and my country, as well as to improve their economic well-being,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.