We demand an end to genocide against Palestinians, Kyrgyzstan’s President states

«What else is needed to stop the war and the horrific events in Gaza?» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov asked in his address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He stressed that the world must show compassion for the Palestinian people, who have suffered immense losses as a result of the inhumane conflict in the Gaza Strip. He called on the international community not to remain indifferent to the human tragedy unfolding before the eyes of the world.

«We demand an end to the genocide against Palestinians and the launch of an international judicial investigation by the International Court of Justice,» the head of state said.

Japarov also emphasized that the only path to lasting peace is the implementation of the principle of «Two states for two peoples.»

Palestine should gain independence on the basis of the 1967 borders, he concluded.

On August 21, the Israel Defense Forces began the seizure of Gaza. Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to «defeat» the Hamas militant group and bring Gaza under control. The decision was taken after a meeting of senior Israeli officials, despite international calls for an end to the war and protests by Israeli citizens concerned about the fate of hostages held by Hamas. Thousands of people in Tel Aviv took to the streets to protest against this initiative.
