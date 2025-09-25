President of Kyrgyzstan calls for global standards on responsible use of AI

Artificial intelligence technologies must serve solely the purposes of peace, conflict prevention, and the protection of human life, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov stated at the UN Security Council meeting on «Artificial Intelligence: International Security and Peace» in New York.

According to him, the inclusion of AI on the Security Council’s agenda is both timely and highly relevant.

Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan is actively working to integrate AI technologies into public administration and key sectors of the economy.

Within the framework of the country’s Digital Transformation Concept for 2024–2028, several initiatives are underway, including the creation of a national AI platform, a high-performance computing center, and educational programs for training specialists.

The president called on the international community to develop global standards and rules for the responsible use of new technologies.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan is actively participating in Shanghai Cooperation Organization initiatives and discussing joint projects with Central Asian states and CIS countries.

Sadyr Japarov highlighted that artificial intelligence has become one of the most advanced and transformative technologies of the 21st century, already impacting all areas of life.

At the same time, alongside its benefits, it also presents new challenges, including military applications, the development of autonomous weapons systems, cybersecurity threats, and the spread of disinformation.

«These risks can undermine trust among members of the international community, jeopardize strategic stability, and potentially lead to new forms of conflict.

Kyrgyzstan firmly believes that artificial intelligence technologies must serve only the purposes of peace, conflict prevention, and the protection of human life,» he emphasized.

He also stressed that the benefits of AI should be accessible not only to developed nations but also to developing countries.

The president announced Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, affirming that, if elected, the country stands ready to contribute to ensuring the peaceful use of AI and to actively participate in joint initiatives.