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Parliament of Kyrgyzstan simplifies document procedures for security personnel

The Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan has approved a bill abolishing the requirement for mandatory notarization of document copies for law enforcement officers and their close family members.

The initiative was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of broader reforms aimed at reducing bureaucracy and simplifying citizens’ interactions with state institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

With the adoption of the amendments, applicants submitting documents to government agencies will no longer need to pay for notary services.

The change is expected to reduce both financial and administrative burdens on employees and their families.

The main adjustments concern procedures for processing compensation payments in cases where a service member dies in the line of duty. The law removes the requirement to provide notarized copies of death certificates and inheritance rights documents.
link: https://24.kg/english/372534/
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