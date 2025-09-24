10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.05
English

President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held several meetings on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, USA.

He held talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. The discussion focused on Kyrgyztan-Austria cooperation, including economy, investment, the environment, and tourism.

He also met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The two sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Namibia relations, which are currently developing.

Sadyr Japarov met with President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Nguema. They discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as within international organizations.

The two sides noted that relations between the two countries are in the process of formation and development. A joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed.

The head of state held another meeting with the President of Guinea-Bissau,Umaro Sissoco Embaló. He noted that relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Guinea-Bissau are at an early stage of development. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in February 2025.

He also held talks with Paolo Zampolli, the U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships. The two sides exchanged views on the further development of relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
link: https://24.kg/english/344674/
views: 99
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of 80th session of UN General Assembly
Sadyr Japarov meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair
President Sadyr Japarov to travel to USA to attend UN General Assembly session
President orders to grant city status to Gulcha and allocate 500 million soms
Sadyr Japarov lays wreath at monument to Alymbek Datka in Gulcha
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Sadyr Japarov visits Ulan Children’s Health Center in Issyk-Kul region
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Knowledge Day
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
24 September, Wednesday
10:27
Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Ky...
10:13
President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session
09:49
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of 80th session of UN General Assembly
09:38
New building constructed for Talas District Prosecutor's Office
09:27
New electric buses being launched in Bishkek
23 September, Tuesday
18:44
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China
18:34
Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan: Fruit and vegetable harvests at risk
18:28
Japan donates equipment worth $263,000 to medical workers, schools in Talas
18:10
Tax Service launches AI-powered virtual assistant Aisalyk