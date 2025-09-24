President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held several meetings on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, USA.

He held talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. The discussion focused on Kyrgyztan-Austria cooperation, including economy, investment, the environment, and tourism.

He also met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The two sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Namibia relations, which are currently developing.

Sadyr Japarov met with President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Nguema. They discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as within international organizations.

The two sides noted that relations between the two countries are in the process of formation and development. A joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed.

The head of state held another meeting with the President of Guinea-Bissau,Umaro Sissoco Embaló. He noted that relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Guinea-Bissau are at an early stage of development. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in February 2025.

He also held talks with Paolo Zampolli, the U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships. The two sides exchanged views on the further development of relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats.