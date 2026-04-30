Gogol Street in Bishkek to be partially closed starting April 30

Starting April 30, traffic on the section of Gogol Street from Ogonbaev to Frunze will be temporarily closed in Bishkek. The municipality’s press service reported.

The restriction is due to the replacement of a worn-out heating main and preparations for upcoming road repairs. According to Bishkekteploset company, the work is being carried out as part of a survey and renovation of underground utilities on the section from Moskovskaya to Zhumabek Streets.

During the inspection, it was discovered that the section between Frunze Street and residential building No. 127 contains a heating main that was commissioned in 1980. Its condition was deemed unsatisfactory, and therefore a decision was made to completely replace it.

During the excavation work, traffic on the section from Ogonbaev to Frunze Streets will be temporarily closed. Once the heating main replacement is complete, new asphalt pavement will be laid.

Bishkekteploset noted that the work is aimed at preventing accidents, improving the reliability of heat supply, and the safety of urban infrastructure.

Residents and visitors to the capital are asked to take into account the restrictions and plan their routes in advance.