Foreign Ministry invites Annalena Baerbock to high-level Bishkek+25 summit

In New York, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.
A significant diplomatic achievement of Kyrgyzstan was noted — the successful completion of long-term negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of state borders with neighboring countries.
«These steps contribute to building trust, developing good-neighborly relations, and opening new prospects for sustainable peace and economic growth in Central Asia,» Jeenbek Kulubaev said.
Special attention was also paid to the issue of reforming the entire UN system, including the Security Council. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ initiative UN80.