Foreign Ministry invites Annalena Baerbock to high-level Bishkek+25 summit

In New York, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister briefed on Kyrgyzstan’s key initiatives and priorities within the General Assembly session, emphasizing the importance of the climate and mountain agendas. He also announced preparations for the international high-level summit Bishkek+25 to be held in 2027 and invited Annalena Baerbock to take part in the event.

A significant diplomatic achievement of Kyrgyzstan was noted — the successful completion of long-term negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of state borders with neighboring countries.

«These steps contribute to building trust, developing good-neighborly relations, and opening new prospects for sustainable peace and economic growth in Central Asia,» Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

Special attention was also paid to the issue of reforming the entire UN system, including the Security Council. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ initiative UN80.