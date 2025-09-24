Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of 80th session of UN General Assembly

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening of the general debates of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, taking place in New York, USA. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, a welcoming ceremony for the head of state by UN Secretary-General António Guterres took place before the debates.

Heads of state and delegations from 195 countries participated in the opening of the debates. The anniversary session of the UN General Assembly was opened under the slogan «Better Together.» This anniversary period marks joint efforts to strengthen international peace, sustainable development, and the advancement of human rights.