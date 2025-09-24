10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.05
English

Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of 80th session of UN General Assembly

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening of the general debates of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, taking place in New York, USA. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, a welcoming ceremony for the head of state by UN Secretary-General António Guterres took place before the debates.

Heads of state and delegations from 195 countries participated in the opening of the debates. The anniversary session of the UN General Assembly was opened under the slogan «Better Together.» This anniversary period marks joint efforts to strengthen international peace, sustainable development, and the advancement of human rights.
link: https://24.kg/english/344669/
views: 126
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session
President Sadyr Japarov to travel to USA to attend UN General Assembly session
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO
President Sadyr Japarov completes his working visit to New York
Sadyr Japarov makes statement at 79th session of UN General Assembly (text)
EAEU may receive observer status at UN General Assembly
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for New York
President Sadyr Japarov to attend UN General Assembly and Summit of the Future
Aida Kasymalieva appointed Vice-President of 79th session of UN General Assembly
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
24 September, Wednesday
10:27
Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Ky...
10:13
President Japarov holds meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly session
09:49
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of 80th session of UN General Assembly
09:38
New building constructed for Talas District Prosecutor's Office
09:27
New electric buses being launched in Bishkek
23 September, Tuesday
18:44
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China
18:34
Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan: Fruit and vegetable harvests at risk
18:28
Japan donates equipment worth $263,000 to medical workers, schools in Talas
18:10
Tax Service launches AI-powered virtual assistant Aisalyk