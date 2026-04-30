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Private sector earnings 1.8 times higher than in public sector in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the mining industry and financial sector remain the highest-paying areas of the economy. In January—February 2026, employees in these sectors earned about twice the national average. A report of the National Statistical Committee says.

Highest-paying sectors

Workers in mining operations recorded the highest average monthly salary at 90,219 soms. Employees in financial intermediation and insurance followed with 89,176 soms, while the information and communications sector ranked third with 79,211 soms.

The agricultural sector showed significant growth at the start of the year, with wages increasing by 28.8 percent to 34,732 soms. Notable increases were also recorded in scientific activities (26.2 percent) and electricity and gas supply (26.1 percent).

Average salary and sector gap

Overall, the average monthly nominal salary in the country reached 45,734 soms, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the same period last year. In US dollar terms, based on the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exchange rate, the average wage stands at $523.

Private sector earnings (61,123 soms) are 1.8 times higher than salaries in public sector institutions (34,344 soms).

The situation is expected to change in the coming months after a 100 percent salary increase was implemented for doctors, teachers, and other public sector workers starting April 1, though this will be reflected in statistics later.

Regional differences

Bishkek remains the leader in income levels, with an average salary of 58,319 soms. High figures were also recorded in Issyk-Kul region at 50,667 soms.

The lowest average income was reported in Osh region, where workers earn just 28,216 soms on average.

Purchasing power and debt

Despite double-digit nominal growth, real wages (adjusted for inflation) increased by 5.6 percent.

Outstanding wage arrears also rose, reaching 75.1 million soms as of March 1, 2026.

The largest shares are in Chui region (52.9 percent) and Jalal-Abad region (33.8 percent).

Labor market trends

The number of registered unemployed continues to decline. As of April 1, 2026, at least 38,300 people were registered with employment services, a 19.4 percent decrease compared to last year. The official unemployment rate stands at 1.3 percent in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/372540/
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