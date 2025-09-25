Kyrgyzstan supports continued dialogue on mountains and climate issues — Japarov

As a mountainous country, Kyrgyzstan considers the preservation of mountain ecosystems a shared responsibility of all states, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, speaking at a special event on climate change at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic is committed to fulfilling its obligations within the global climate agenda and noted that last week the country adopted its Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to meet its climate change commitments. It includes measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adaptation, including efficient water use, strengthening energy security, developing green transport, and sustainable agricultural development.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that by 2030, Kyrgyzstan intends to reduce emissions by 16 percent compared to the business-as-usual scenario, and by 44 percent with international support.

According to the head of state, renewable energy projects, including the construction of hydroelectric power plants, are being implemented to achieve these goals. Specifically, a project to build one of the region’s largest hydroelectric power plants, Kambar-Ata-1, has begun jointly with neighboring countries.

He proposed considering the possibility of restructuring the country’s foreign debt by exchanging it for funding specific green projects and announced the creation of a Climate Trust Fund, the proceeds of which will be used for environmental projects and the sustainable development of mountain regions.

Sadyr Japarov invited investors to invest in the republic’s green initiatives.

«Mountains provide humanity with vital ecosystem services such as food, biodiversity, and energy. And the rivers that originate in the mountains create living conditions for nearly two billion people,» he said.

He also noted that mountain ecosystems, including glaciers, are increasingly vulnerable to the serious impacts of climate change. He reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to international cooperation, calling on countries to join the declaration on climate, mountains, and glaciers and to join the mountain negotiating group under the Climate Change Convention.

Kyrgyzstan fully supports the continuation of the dialogue on mountains and climate within the UN. To preserve mountain ecosystems and ensure the future of all humanity, it is necessary to unite efforts in the fight against global warming, the president concluded.