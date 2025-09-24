21:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour

The quota for Hajj 2026 in Kyrgyzstan was filled within one hour after the registration system opening. The press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

Document submission for those wishing to perform the pilgrimage began on September 23 but was closed just an hour later due to the quota being fully filled.

«Because the registration forms were filled so quickly, payment acceptance was stopped. This means the quota has been reached,» a mufti representative Maksat Atabayev noted.

He clarified that 6,000 places were allocated this year, and since 2,600 people remained on the waiting list from the previous quota, they were the first to receive permission. The remaining 3,400 places were opened for registration, which was completed in just one hour.
link: https://24.kg/english/344805/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan announces competition for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
Muftiyat announces competition to produce uniforms for 2026 Hajj pilgrims
Hajj 2026: Muftiyat announces competition among airlines to transport pilgrims
Registration for Hajj 2026 begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to approve regulations for pilgrimage to Mecca
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims leaves Osh for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
Kyrgyzstan is allocated over 6,000 quotas for pilgrimage
SDMK chooses uniform design for Hajj pilgrims in 2025
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
24 September, Wednesday
20:39
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour
20:30
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
20:23
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry appeals to Kyrgyzstan over missing citizen
20:13
Members of transnational criminal group detained in Bishkek
17:14
Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children