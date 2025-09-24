Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour

The quota for Hajj 2026 in Kyrgyzstan was filled within one hour after the registration system opening. The press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

Document submission for those wishing to perform the pilgrimage began on September 23 but was closed just an hour later due to the quota being fully filled.

«Because the registration forms were filled so quickly, payment acceptance was stopped. This means the quota has been reached,» a mufti representative Maksat Atabayev noted.

He clarified that 6,000 places were allocated this year, and since 2,600 people remained on the waiting list from the previous quota, they were the first to receive permission. The remaining 3,400 places were opened for registration, which was completed in just one hour.