Six kilograms of drugs and firearm seized in Issyk-Kul region

A drug trafficking group involved in the production and distribution of drugs in the city of Balykchy has been dismantled. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, citizens T.E.Zh. and Zh.u.E. regularly transported narcotics from Issyk-Kul district to Balykchy, where they produced drugs using makeshift methods.

During investigative activities, the suspects were detained. As a result of searches, 6 kilograms of drugs, equipment for their production, and an unregistered TOZ-8 firearm were seized.

The detainees have been placed in a pre-trial detention facility in Karakol for two months. An investigation is ongoing.
