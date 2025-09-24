Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 30

Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in Bishkek on September 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The water outage area:

Panfilov Street, Manas Avenue, Frunze Street (railway line).

The outage is due to repair work at Togolok Moldo water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.