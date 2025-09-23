Tax Service launches AI-powered virtual assistant Aisalyk

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has become the first in the country to launch the AI-powered virtual assistant Aisalyk. The press service of Salyk Service state institution under the State Tax Service reported.

It is noted that AI assistants like ChatGPT have become a part of work and everyday life. The State Tax Service strives to ensure that taxpayers have access to a similar tool—a virtual tax consultant.

«This is a next-generation intelligent system capable of learning, analyzing tax legislation, and providing consultations 24/7. By the New Year, taxpayers will be able to use the service in Salyk mobile app, and it is already available in test mode on Telegram: TestSalykBot.

«Aisalyk is designed to explain complex issues in simple language, provide prompts, reminders, and guidance. It is a digital symbol of speed, knowledge, and ingenuity, making taxes clearer and more accessible,» the statement reads.

«The Tax Service has always been among the leaders in digital transformation, and we are pleased to fulfill the task set by the Chairman of the State Tax Service, Almambet Shykmamatov, and are creating not just a digital service, but a partner for taxpayers. Our goal is to make tax policy transparent and processes understandable to everyone,» Shamshybek Kachkynbai uulu, Director of Salyk Service state institution, noted.