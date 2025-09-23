19:07
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district

During a working visit to Naryn region, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev inspected the land plot allocated for the construction of a sports complex in Kochkor district and familiarized himself with the project.

This project will create conditions for a healthy lifestyle for district residents and encourage sports participation among the younger generation.

It is worth noting that, following the instructions from President Sadyr Japarov and under the personal supervision of State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of significant social facilities are being constructed in Naryn region.
link: https://24.kg/english/344620/
views: 135
