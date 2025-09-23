17:32
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek

From September 27 to October 5, the Embassy of Japan in Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with the Japan Foundation, is organizing the Japanese Film Festival 2025 as part of JAPAN MONTH, an annual autumn event introducing Japanese culture.

This year, in addition to two days of screenings at the Kyrgyz National History Museum, the festival will also include previews at three universities in Bishkek.

The festival will feature eight new Japanese films in their original language with Russian subtitles. Admission to all screenings will be free.

The opening ceremony will take place on October 4 at 11 a.m. with the participation of Hideki Goda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan, and a representative of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.
