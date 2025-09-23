Kyrgyz Stock Exchange presents year’s results and plans through 2030

On September 15, the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan became the largest shareholder of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE), now holding 62.17 percent of its shares. The KSE announced at a press conference.

This decision is based on the presidential decree of November 15, 2022 No. 376, «On Measures for Further Development of the Securities Market and Exchange Activity», aimed at strengthening exchange infrastructure and creating national institutions capable of modernizing the market and participating in priority state projects.

At a joint press conference with the State Financial Holding, KSE presented key results of its activities and outlined new development priorities.

The past year was notable for the Kyrgyz securities market, marking historical events that laid the foundation for a stronger national financial system:

On September 17 and 19, the first cash auctions were held to place funds from the stabilization account into commercial bank deposits totaling 24 billion soms, all of which were successfully placed through the KSE platform.

In 2025, KSE began a major technical upgrade. With a grant from the Eurasian Development Bank, modern server equipment was purchased and the QUIK trading system implemented, enabling investors to trade online via desktop and mobile applications. Commercial launch is scheduled for the second half of October.

KSE actively promoted sustainable finance principles. In September, a closed placement of KICB CJSC sustainable development bonds began, which were acquired by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The total issue volume amounted to 1.35 billion soms at a rate of 12.5 percent. This step was an important signal in the formation of a «green» segment in the Kyrgyz stock market.

Since the start of 2025, at least 1,711 transactions totaling 163.9 billion soms have been registered on the KSE platform — 70 billion more than the same period in 2024, with the main growth in the equity market (157.7 billion soms).

As of August 31, 2025, the KSE index stood at 6,557.92 points, up more than 57 percent year-on-year, and market capitalization grew to 228.5 billion soms. The listed sector doubled its trading volume to 151.3 billion soms.

Looking ahead to 2030, KSE plans to transform the securities market into a powerful tool for attracting investments and fostering economic growth.

Plans include launching trading in currency pairs, derivatives, and precious metals, expanding the commodity sector, and implementing modern online platforms and mobile applications. Special attention will be paid to IPO readiness, including for companies with state participation.

The exchange also intends to broaden its investor base through active participation from pension funds, insurance companies, and banks, creating a modern, transparent, and sustainable financial market capable of driving Kyrgyzstan’s economic development.