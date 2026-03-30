Trading volume on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange increases eightfold in three years

Trading volume on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange has increased more than eightfold over the past three years. Myktybek Abirov, Deputy General Director of the exchange, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee.

According to the data, trading volume was 27 billion soms in 2023, rose to 109 billion soms in 2024, and has currently reached 220 billion soms.

The exchange’s main activity is the trading of securities—stocks and bonds—issued by domestic companies to attract investment into the economy.

The Ministry of Finance owns 62 percent of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange’s shares.