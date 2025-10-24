Istanbul Stock Exchange increases its stake in Kyrgyz Stock Exchange

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) took part in the 64th General Assembly of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), held in Istanbul. The KSE reported.

During the event, meetings were also held with the management of the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation, noting that the Istanbul Stock Exchange has increased its equity stake in the KSE — a move that reflects growing trust and strengthening strategic partnership between the financial institutions of the two countries.

The sides also reached an agreement to continue cooperation in developing the precious metals market, discussed opportunities for expanding gold trading, and considered the possibility of signing a joint roadmap in this area.

The WFE General Assembly is an annual gathering of the world’s leading stock exchanges, bringing together more than 250 representatives from 90 countries.

Kyrgyzstan was represented at the event by KSE Board Chairman Talantbek Omuraliev and Acting President Aida Chodulova.