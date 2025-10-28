Finance Ministry's stake in Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC increased

The Ministry of Finance’s stake in Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC has been increased from 14.61 percent to 17.11 percent. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) says.

The number of shares owned by the Ministry of Finance has increased from 791,743 to 954,882. In monetary terms, this corresponds to an increase in investment from 395.9 million to 477.4 million soms.

Earlier, Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC received a building in Bishkek valued at 81.5 million soms. The property, previously state-owned, was transferred to raise the company’s charter capital and expand the Ministry of Finance’s share.

Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC is the state postal service and the operator of the national postal network.