Kyrgyz Stock Exchange hits records: Trading grows sixfold in two years

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) presented a report on the current state of the securities market, its challenges, and prospects through 2030.

According to the data, trading volume in the first nine months of 2025 reached 169.95 billion soms, compared to 97.7 billion soms in 2024 and just 29 billion soms in 2023. Market capitalization nearly doubled, reaching 230 billion soms.

The exchange index also shows strong growth, rising from 2,683 points in 2023 to 6,601 points in 2025.

KSE noted several ongoing challenges, including: underdeveloped secondary market, lack of IPOs of large companies and absence of a currency trading section, limited access for foreign investors, low activity among institutional participants.

Previously, it was reported that under the 2030 development strategy, KSE aims to transform the securities market into a powerful tool for attracting investments and stimulating economic growth.

Plans include the launch of currency pair trading, derivatives, and precious metals, expansion of the commodities sector, and implementation of modern online platforms and mobile apps. Special attention is being paid to IPO preparation, with conditions for initial public offerings — including for state-owned companies — expected to be established in the coming years.