Aida Chodulova appointed CEO of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange

Aida Chodulova has been appointed CEO of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE). The KSE press service reported.

Previously, she served as the exchange’s acting president.

Aida Chodulova has over 20 years of experience in the stock market.

She graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University with a degree in Applied Mathematics. She also holds a degree in Organization Management from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University. She received qualification certificates as a professional securities market participant in organizing securities trading and depository activities from the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market of the Kyrgyz Republic.