Kyrgyz Stock Exchange achieves historic high in 2025

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) held a year-end press conference to present its performance results for 2025, a year that marked historic records for the exchange. Total trading volume reached 219.7 billion soms, nearly double the 2024 figure (109.7 billion soms).
In 2025, positive dynamics were recorded across all key segments:
- Listing sector: trading volume reached 200.3 billion soms, up by 108.5 billion compared to 2024.
- Corporate securities: 211.9 billion soms (2,256 transactions), compared to 103.6 billion soms (1,776 transactions) in 2024.
- Government securities: volume increased to 7.5 billion soms from 3.7 billion in 2024.
- Shares: 210 billion soms, compared to 102.6 billion in 2024.
- Bonds: 1.9 billion soms, up from 983.2 million in 2024.
- Primary market: growth to 206.1 billion soms (1,155 transactions), compared to 99.2 billion soms (987 transactions) in 2024.
- Secondary market: 5.7 billion soms (1,101 transactions), compared to 4.4 billion soms (789 transactions) in 2024.
- Non-listed sector: 11.5 billion soms (11.8 billion in 2024).
- KSE index: reached 6,304.21 points by year-end, up 54.76 percent (4,073.94 points in 2024).
- Market capitalization: 219.6 billion soms, compared to 141.9 billion in 2024.