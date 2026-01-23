18:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyz Stock Exchange achieves historic high in 2025

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) held a year-end press conference to present its performance results for 2025, a year that marked historic records for the exchange. Total trading volume reached 219.7 billion soms, nearly double the 2024 figure (109.7 billion soms).

In 2025, positive dynamics were recorded across all key segments:

  • Listing sector: trading volume reached 200.3 billion soms, up by 108.5 billion compared to 2024.
  • Corporate securities: 211.9 billion soms (2,256 transactions), compared to 103.6 billion soms (1,776 transactions) in 2024.
  • Government securities: volume increased to 7.5 billion soms from 3.7 billion in 2024.
  • Shares: 210 billion soms, compared to 102.6 billion in 2024.
  • Bonds: 1.9 billion soms, up from 983.2 million in 2024.
  • Primary market: growth to 206.1 billion soms (1,155 transactions), compared to 99.2 billion soms (987 transactions) in 2024.
  • Secondary market: 5.7 billion soms (1,101 transactions), compared to 4.4 billion soms (789 transactions) in 2024.
  • Non-listed sector: 11.5 billion soms (11.8 billion in 2024).
  • KSE index: reached 6,304.21 points by year-end, up 54.76 percent (4,073.94 points in 2024).
  • Market capitalization: 219.6 billion soms, compared to 141.9 billion in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/359069/
views: 155
Print
Related
Finance Ministry's stake in Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC increased
Istanbul Stock Exchange increases its stake in Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange hits records: Trading grows sixfold in two years
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange presents year’s results and plans through 2030
Finance Ministry holds first money auction on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
17:57
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 b...
17:50
Over 150 followers of Yakyn-Inkar renounce movement's ideology in Kyrgyzstan
17:38
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:30
Cash in public hands in Kyrgyzstan estimated at 200–300 billion soms
17:22
Ten new villages may appear in Kyrgyzstan