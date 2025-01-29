EAEU countries to sign agreement on mutual admission of brokers to stock markets

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia — are preparing to sign an agreement on cross-border admission to the placement and circulation of securities in organized trading.

The document is set to be reviewed at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, which will take place on January 30-31 in Almaty.

In November 2024, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved and sent to the EAEU countries a draft agreement on mutual admission of brokers and dealers to participate in trading on the stock exchanges of the EAEU countries.

According to the commission, it will create a single space for exchange transactions, in which brokers and dealers will be able to work on the basis of licenses issued by authorized bodies of the EAEU countries.