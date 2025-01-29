12:19
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

EAEU countries to sign agreement on mutual admission of brokers to stock markets

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia — are preparing to sign an agreement on cross-border admission to the placement and circulation of securities in organized trading.

The document is set to be reviewed at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, which will take place on January 30-31 in Almaty.

In November 2024, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved and sent to the EAEU countries a draft agreement on mutual admission of brokers and dealers to participate in trading on the stock exchanges of the EAEU countries.

According to the commission, it will create a single space for exchange transactions, in which brokers and dealers will be able to work on the basis of licenses issued by authorized bodies of the EAEU countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/318251/
views: 74
Print
Related
Number of unemployed people is decreasing in Kyrgyzstan — EEC
EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan increases dairy exports to EAEU countries — Agriculture Ministry
Economy Ministry plans to simplify entry of business entities into stock market
Law "On Status of Judges of Kyrgyzstan" amended
Bishkek has lowest salaries among capitals of EAEU countries
Kara-Balta Passenger Motor Transport Company announces liquidation
Sadyr Japarov arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024 Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024
29 January, Wednesday
12:13
Arms dealers detained in Talas Arms dealers detained in Talas
12:00
EAEU countries to sign agreement on mutual admission of brokers to stock markets
11:35
Married couple from Kyrgyzstan wins U.S. Mas-Wrestling Championship
11:19
Dolphin swimming pool in Bishkek opened after major repairs
11:05
Kazakhstani wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek