12:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Renovations underway at National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev and First Deputy Minister Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov visited the Philharmonic Hall and inspected the renovations.

The 700-square-meter basement, previously rented out, has been completely renovated: the space has been lit, the heating system has been restored, and furniture has been installed. Part of the renovated space has been given over to a newly formed dance ensemble, while another part is used for rehearsals by performing arts groups.

Additionally, a ramp, parking, and an elevator between floors have been installed for people with disabilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/344553/
views: 105
Print
Related
Ombudsman’s Institute completes major overhaul of historic building
Flight restrictions introduced at Manas International Airport
Over 300 million soms to be spent on renovation of main TV channel building
25.7 million soms to be spent on repairs of cardiology department in Nookat
Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Chinese company carries out major repairs of power units at Bishkek HPP
Repairs of Matrosov Street resumed in Bishkek
32 million soms to be spent on repairs of Friendship of Peoples monument
Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be overhauled
Major renovation of Culture Ministry building begins
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
12:39
Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be h...
12:29
Bishkek to host International Dance Festival United Dance Weekend
12:19
Renovations underway at National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek
12:01
EDB to help address traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bishkek
11:36
Kyrgyzstan announces competition for supply of vaccines for pilgrims