Renovations underway at National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev and First Deputy Minister Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov visited the Philharmonic Hall and inspected the renovations.

The 700-square-meter basement, previously rented out, has been completely renovated: the space has been lit, the heating system has been restored, and furniture has been installed. Part of the renovated space has been given over to a newly formed dance ensemble, while another part is used for rehearsals by performing arts groups.

Additionally, a ramp, parking, and an elevator between floors have been installed for people with disabilities.