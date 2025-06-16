Ombudsman’s Institute completes major overhaul of historic building

The Akyikatchi (Ombudsman) Institute building has reopened its doors to citizens after a large-scale major overhaul. The press service of the Institute reported.

The reconstruction started in October 2024. The Ministry of Finance allocated 25 million soms for the repairs. The building, which is a cultural heritage site, is included in the State Register of Historical and Cultural Monuments of Republican Significance, so its facade was restored in compliance with all requirements, the statement says.

Special attention was paid to the interior improvement: an «Alley of Law» appeared in the courtyard of the institution — a public space where townspeople can relax and spend time.

The building, constructed in 1932, has a rich history. During the Great Patriotic War, the headquarters and political department of the 385th Krichev Rifle Division were located there. At various times, it served as a site for the V.V. Kuibyshev Military Engineering Academy, Znanie Society, the Association of Entrepreneurs and other organizations.

Since 2009, the building has housed the Ombudsman’s Institute. The major repairs were carried out for the first time in the last 15 years.