Over 300 million soms to be spent on renovation of main TV channel building

More than 300 million soms is planned to be spent on the renovation of the country’s main TV channel building—the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation. The corresponding procurement request has been posted on the state procurement portal.

The customer is the state enterprise «Department of State Buildings» under the Presidential Administration. The total cost of the planned work is 307 million soms.

The procurement process is being conducted through an open tender. Applications will be accepted until February 18, 2025, with a bid security requirement of 2 percent of the total amount.
