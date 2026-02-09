Musical about life of Suimenkul Chokmorov to be staged in Bishkek

From February 12 to 18, the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek will host a musical dedicated to the life of the renowned actor and People’s Artist of the USSR, Suimenkul Chokmorov. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan announced.

The production of the musical was financed by the ministry.

Suimenkul Chokmorov was born on November 9, 1939, in the village of Chon-Tash (now Chui region) and died on September 26, 1992, in Bishkek. He is considered one of the most significant figures in the history of Kyrgyz cinema and art.

He began acting in films in 1967 and has played over 20 roles.

The musical will begin at 6.30 p.m.